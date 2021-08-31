IPL 2021: Important for players to get used to wickets and conditions, says DC assistant coach Amre

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI): Ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Delhi Capitals has hit the ground running in their pre-season camp under the watchful eyes of assistant coaches Pravin Amre and Ajay Ratra at the ICC Academy in Dubai.



Amre expressed that the team is looking to get used to the conditions and the wickets in the UAE.

"It's going to be humid when the season resumes and it is important for the players to get used to the wickets and conditions here in the UAE. Credit to the DC management for sending us here early, so that we have enough time to prepare well with the conditions on offer," said Amre in an official release.

Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury, reached Dubai a week earlier than the rest of the team to work on his game with Amre. The assistant coach expressed that Iyer has regained his full fitness and is hitting the ball very well in the nets.

"It's always hard for any cricketer to come back after an injury. Our entire team, especially Delhi Capitals' strength and conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam, assistant physio Dhananjay Kaushik and physio Patrick Farhart worked hard when Shreyas was undergoing rehabilitation. Even the National Cricket Academy played an important role during Shreyas' recovery period. Getting his shoulder strength back was important for him and he has been hitting the ball as long as anybody in the nets."

Amre said that the Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches, will look to start from scratch in the second half of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals is set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 when IPL 2021 season resumes. (ANI)

