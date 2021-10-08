IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan's fastest fifty of season, Suryakumar's carnage take Mumbai Indians to 235/9 against SRH

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest fifty of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 while Suryakumar Yadav slammed 82 as Mumbai Indians kept their playoffs hope alive here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.



Mumbai Indians scored 235/9 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Mumbai Indians will have to win by 171 runs to displace KKR from the fourth spot in the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came all guns blazing on SRH bowling attack.

Ishan Kishan hammered four fours in the second over to make Mumbai Indians intentions clear in the ongoing match. The wicket-keeper batsman kept whacking the balls and slammed the fastest fifty in IPL 2021 as Mumbai Indians looked to post a mammoth total.

The opening partnership was broken when Rashid Khan removed Rohit in the sixth over but till then Mumbai Indians had scored 80 runs.

Jason Holder claimed the second wicket as Hardik Pandya departed while trying to hit every ball out of the park. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan continued his onslaught and took Mumbai Indians to 120 runs within nine overs.

Umran Malik provided SRH a major breakthrough as he dismissed Ishan Kishan in the 10th over. Also, Mumbai Indians equalled the record for the highest total after 10 overs in IPL history as they smashed 131-3.

Abhishek Sharma dimissed both Kieron Pollard and James Neesham in successive deliveries as SRH looked to stage a comeback. But Suryakumar Yadav launched an attack and smashed half-century in just 24 balls.

Suryakumar continued the fireworks and helped Mumbai Indians post 235 in the allotted 20 overs. The right-handed batsman scored 82 off 40 balls.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 235/9 (Ishan Kishan 84, Suryakumar Yadav 82; Jason Holder 4-52) vs SRH (ANI)

