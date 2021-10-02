IPL 2021: It was a bad toss to lose to start off, says Dhoni after defeat

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni feels Rajasthan Royals batted "really well" against them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube blazing fifties helped Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by seven wickets.

While Yashasvi smoked 50 off 21 balls, Shivam Dube slammed 64 off 42 as Rajasthan Royals reach 190 in with 15 balls to spare. With this win, Rajasthan Royals ensured that their hopes of making it to the playoffs are alive.

"It was a bad toss to lose to start off, but I feel the Royals batters batted really well. Around 250 may have been about right on that surface (laughs). There was dew and the ball started coming on well, still you needed to bat well and that's what they did. An ideal start in a tall chase where they took the game on in the PP," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation.

"I think initially it was stopping a bit, which we saw with their wrist spinners. As the innings progressed, it started coming on well, Rutu's was an outstanding knock. When you lose the game, it can get brushed under the carpet but he batted very well to get us up to 190," he added.

Dhoni said CSK missed the services of Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar. "The batsmen need to assess quickly what a good score is. In T20s, you tend to go hard and then realise it's not a 160-180 wicket. They've done it well, assessed really well. Dwayne and Deepak aren't here, of course I missed them. Both of them are quite experienced," he said.

The CSK skipper also admitted that a similar type of thing could happen in the playoffs where a team might lose after scoring a good total.

"Once you start going after the bowlers, it paid off. We could've used the dimensions of the field better. Have to forget this, you can go through it in a tournament like this, learn what we could have done," said Dhoni.

"The same thing can happen in the knockouts too, we've done it well, learning from each and every game. Don't think we could've scored more than 190," he added. (ANI)

