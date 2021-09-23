IPL 2021: It's important that we turn up and do the job, says MI skipper Rohit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 23 (ANI): Defending champions Mumbai Indians might have lost their previous game against Chennai Super Kings, but skipper Rohit Sharma feels it's important for the team to turn up and do the job when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.



"It's important that we turn up and do the job!" Rohit said in a video posted on MI's twitter handle.

"I honestly don't believe in past records, T20 is a game on that particular day. What happens it's a game of that you have to be best on that day. They are a good opposition (Kolkata Knight Riders) and they play cricket very well as a team, and they will obviously be coming off from some confidence after their last win so it's not going to be cakewalk for us."

"I know that we had a very handy record against them, but it's important that we turn up really well on that particular day, and do the job. When you are chasing a score like 157 you need to build those small partnerships, and make sure you keep yourself in the game as long as possible."

Commenting on the impressive show by pacer Adam Milne in his first game, the captain said: "Adam Milne, especially is coming from a very good tournament in UK. He is a good bowler, bowls really fast and it's all about, you know, getting that confidence and he got that confidence in the first game. So I just hope that he builds on it. We just have to come back and come back really strong and tick those small boxes, and I think if you look at the potential in this squad. We have got all bases covered."



Rohit missed the opening game as the team management felt it was important to give him some more recovery time after he injured himself during the Test series in England. MI couldn't capitalise on the good start they got against CSK and ultimately lost the game by 20 runs as MS Dhoni's boys made a remarkable comeback after a poor start. (ANI)





