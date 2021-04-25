IPL 2021: Jadeja's all-round performance against RCB puts CSK on top of table

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings before the all-rounder came back to pick three wickets as MS Dhoni-led side thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.



A business end master-class from Jadeja had powered CSK to 191/4 in their 20 overs. In response, RCB could only manage 122/9, thanks to Jadeja and Imran Tahir's impeccable bowling performances.

A three-for, a wicket-maiden, and a direct hit with the ball aided by Tahir's tight bowling helped CSK move to the top of the points table as they toppled RCB on Sunday.

Chasing 192 runs, RCB got off to a flying start with the side scoring 44 runs in the first three overs. However, things soon went downhill as Sam Curran dismissed skipper Virat Kohli on the first ball of the fourth over.

Devdutt Padikkal showed a glimmer of hope with his firing knock of 34 runs off 15 balls but was not able to convert it into a big score. Shardul Thakur removed him in the fifth over to reduce RCB to 54/2.

RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was soon found reeling at 89/7 in the 12th over. While Glenn Maxwell tried to smack boundaries, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, and Daniel Christian went without scoring in the double-digit.

Jadeja dismissed Sundar, Maxwell, de Villiers and ran Christian out as RCB was left gasping for breath. Imran Tahir too joined the party picking two wickets and resulting in a run out as RCB suffered a horrific collapse.

In the end, the Kohli-led side was only able to score xxx runs, as CSK broke RCB's unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.

Earlier, opting to bat first, CSK got off to a good start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scripting another fifty-plus partnership in the powerplay.

Yuzvendra Chahal removed Gaikwad in the tenth over but Suresh Raina and du Plessis continued ticking the scoreboard.

The duo took CSK over the 100-run mark in the 13th over. But RCB bounced back in the game as Harshal Patel dismissed both Raina and du Plessis in consecutive balls to reduce CSK to 113/3 in the 14th over.

Ambati Rayudu and Jadeja then carried CSK innings as they both added 31 runs in 22 balls. But Harshal picked up his third wicket of the match when he dismissed Rayudu in the 18th over

In the final overs, CSK scored at a sluggish rate courtesy of some fine bowling by RCB before Jadeja bludgeoned the bowling attack as he smacked five sixes in the last six legal deliveries to take his side close to 200.

Brief scores: CSK 191/4 (Faf du Plessis 50, Ravindra Jadeja 62*; Harshal Patel 3-51); RCB 122/9 (Devdutt Padikkal 34, Glenn Maxwell 22; Ravindra Jadeja 3-13) (ANI)

