IPL 2021: Jaiswal and Dube take Rajasthan to a cruising win over Chennai

Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (IANS) Mumbai boys Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube hit half-centuries in Rajasthan Royals' cruising seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Chasing 190, Rajasthan completed a magnificent chase with 15 balls to spare. The win means that Rajasthan now have ten points from 12 matches and leapfrog Mumbai Indians to move to sixth place in the points table.

Rajasthan got off to a flying start, making 81 runs in the power-play. Yashasvi Jaiswal came out swinging, smashing boundaries against every bowler. Josh Hazlewood came under severe punishment from the youngster, taken for seven boundaries, including the last one, a flat six over long-off, taking him to a whirlwind half-century in just 19 balls.

Evin Lewis supported Jaiswal well before pulling to fine-leg off Thakur. But against the run of play, Jaiswal fell on the first ball after powerplay. Against a short ball from KM Asif, Jaiswal tried to paddle late but was caught behind. Despite losing both openers in quick succession, Rajasthan 'idn't lose the run-making assault.

Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson put up a match-defining partnership of 89 runs in 58 balls. Dube, promoted to number four, was more aggressive of the duo, welcoming Ravindra Jadeja with a six over long-on in ninth over. He extended the thrashing by hitting Moeen Ali for back-to-back sixes in the next over.

Dube brought the half-century of the partnership with a four clubbed over mid-wicket off Sam Curran followed by a six over the same region in the 12th over. The all-rounder then reached his half-century in 31 balls with a single off Thakur.

Though Samson fell while pulling off Thakur in the 16th over, Rajasthan were well on course to chase the target. Debutant Glenn Phillips walloped Curran for a four and six followed by finishing off the chase with a single off Moeen Ali.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 189/4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 32 not out, Rahul Tewatia 3/39, Chetan Sakariya 1/31) lost to Rajasthan Royals 190/3 in 17.3 overs (Shivam Dube 64 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50, Shardul Thakur 2/30, KM Asif 1/18) by seven wickets.

--IANS

