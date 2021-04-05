IPL 2021: Jason Holder arrives in Chennai to join SRH squad

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on Monday arrived in Chennai for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Holder is part of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise captained by David Warner. The Warner-led side had won five out of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs in the 13th edition of the tournament and the team will be looking to carry forward the momentum in this year's IPL.

Holder will now remain in seven days of quarantine as per BCCI's SOPs before joining the squad.

Taking to Twitter SunRisers Hyderabad wrote, "Welcoming the big man from the Windies. Svagatam, @Jaseholder98!"

Over the years, SRH has depended heavily on skipper David Warner and he has consistently delivered. With 548 runs in the 13th edition, the captain once again led the Hyderabad unit's charge. And it will be a delight for the SRH team management that opening partner Jonny Bairstow has also been in tremendous form.

When it comes to the bowling department, Warner has one of the best line-ups at his disposal. While Bhuvneshwar is back and showed his prowess in the recently concluded series against England, T Natarajan stole the show in the last edition and was rewarded with a national call-up. Not to forget Sandeep Sharma's swing bowling and Rashid's spin.

SRH has also signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh and the management is sure to have a headache of picking the perfect combination of top-six batsmen.

SRH will begin their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. (ANI)

