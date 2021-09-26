IPL 2021: KKR wins toss, opts to bat against CSK

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are almost through to the playoffs, but anything is possible when it comes to the remaining two spots. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals - all of them stand in with a chance.

Speaking at the toss, KKR skipper Morgan said, "We are going to bat first, we don't have any changes. Will be a different challenge as it's a day game. There's more pace in it as compared to the last year. In this sort of heat, it might get slower."

CSK captain MS Dhoni said, "We have one change, Curran comes in for Bravo. He had a few niggles in the CPL. The support staff is very important. Having experienced players in the side helps. In IPL, it's about managing the combination."

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna (ANI)

