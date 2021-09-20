IPL 2021: Kolkata thrash Bangalore by nine wickets

Abu Dhabi, Sep 20 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets with 10 overs to spare in their first match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

Electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92 with Varun Chakravarthy (3-13) and Andre Russell (3-9) shining with the ball for KKR.