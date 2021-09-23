IPL 2021: Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai

Abu Dhabi, Sep 23 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has made no changes from the eleven which won against Royal Challengers Bangalore. "Bowling first worked well in the first game. Want to use the same formula. The wicket looks well put together. I think we can't get complacent, sport has a funny way of biting you in the backside if you get ahead of yourself."