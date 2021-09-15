IPL 2021: Kulwant replaces injured Siddharth in DC squad

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have suffered a blow ahead of the start of the second phase of IPL 2021 as their left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the tournament.

According to the information received here, the slow left-arm orthodox picked up quadriceps strain during the training session in Dubai. "JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai," DC said in a statement on Wednesday.