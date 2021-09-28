IPL 2021: Last two league matches before playoffs will be played concurrently

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the last two league matches before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs will be played concurrently.



On the last day of the league stage (October 10, 2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST). (ANI)

