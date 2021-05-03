  1. Sify.com
  4. IPL 2021: Match 30 between KKR and RCB postponed

Source :SIFY
Author :SIFY
Last Updated: Mon, May 3rd, 2021, 13:05:28hrs
kkr

Two sides, one at the upper end of the table (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and the other at the lower (Kolkata Knight Riders) were scheduled to face each other in game 30, which has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 concerns. 

Reportedly, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrior have tested positive for coronavirus and the RCB camp is not too keen to take the field against the two-time champions on Monday.


The last time these two sides faced we saw a total of 200 scored by Bangalore courtesy of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. That game ended in a one-sided win for Bangalore. Bangalore has 10 points from 7 games while Kolkata have been struggling with just two wins from 7 matches.
 

So far, the IPL matches have been played across four venues -- Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The next leg is slated to be played in Kolkata and Bengaluru and then the playoffs will go ahead at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Squad -Eoin Morgan,Gurkeerat Singh Mann,Karun Nair,Nitish Rana,Rahul Tripathi,Shubman Gill,Andre Russell,Ben Cutting,Shakib Al Hasan,Sunil Narine,Venkatesh Iyer,Dinesh Karthik,Sheldon Jackson,Tim Seifert,Harbhajan Singh,Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Kuldeep Yadav,Lockie Ferguson,Pat Cummins,Pawan Negi,Prasidh Krishna,Sandeep Warrier,Shivam Mavi,Vaibhav Arora,Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Squad -Devdutt Padikkal,Pavan Deshpande,Rajat Patidar,Sachin Baby,Suyash Prabhudessai,Virat Kohli,Dan Christian,Daniel Sams,Glenn Maxwell,Shahbaz Ahmed,Washington Sundar,AB de Villiers,Finn Allen,Mohammed Azharuddeen,Srikar Bharat,Harshal Patel,Kyle Jamieson,Mohammed Siraj,Navdeep Saini,Scott Kuggeleijn,Yuzvendra Chahal

 

 

