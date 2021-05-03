IPL 2021: Match 30 between KKR and RCB postponed

Two sides, one at the upper end of the table (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and the other at the lower (Kolkata Knight Riders) were scheduled to face each other in game 30, which has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 concerns.
Reportedly, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrior have tested positive for coronavirus and the RCB camp is not too keen to take the field against the two-time champions on Monday.
So far, the IPL matches have been played across four venues -- Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The next leg is slated to be played in Kolkata and Bengaluru and then the playoffs will go ahead at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
