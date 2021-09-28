IPL 2021: Morgan credits coach McCullum for KKR's revival

Sharjah, Sep 28 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan gave credit to coach Brendon McCullum for inculcating the right ethos and mindset among the players that has helped them keep their nerves in difficult conditions and register a three-wicket win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The win kept alive KKr's chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Morgan, who chose to bowl first after winning the toss, was justified as his bowlers came up with a clinical performance on a sluggish pitch under scorching conditions in the middle as they restricted Delhi Capitals to 127/9. KKR survived a few anxious moments before reaching 130/7 and win by three wickets.

"On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn't. We all played in the right spirit. And it's a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. It's his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that," Morgan said after the match.

Morgan had earlier said that when the tournament was halted in May due to Covid-19 breaching the bio-bubble, coach McCullum had spoken about a altering the game plan and that the side was implementing the approach at the re-start in Dubai.

The KKR skipper was delighted with the win as Delhi Capitals were playing their second day game in three days. He said it was tough as the conditions were difficult.

"Tough playing two day games in three days. But delighted to get a couple of points. Winning toss and fielding is not an easy thing to do. Guys were more calculated today, and it came off. When the outfield is slow, if you are cagey it can come back to hurt you," he said.

The win means KKR are sitting pretty at fourth position with 10 points and maintained their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals are on 16 points the same as Chennai Super Kings but are placed second because of an inferior Net Run Rate. Royal Challenger Bangalore are on 12 points from 10 Games while KKR are on 10.

