IPL 2021: Morgan 'disappointed' after KKR's defeat to Mumbai Indians

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan has expressed disappointment after his side lost the game from a winning position here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.



Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Andre Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

"Yeah, it's disappointing. A lot of the time we played good cricket, certainly the first half and a majority of the chase. We made mistakes, hopefully, we can iron them out," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"Mumbai are a very good side. I think the perfect game is to be able to do both (all-out attack and otherwise) and we've managed to do neither in the end. It works for us a majority of the time, but we need to be better," he added.

KKR were right on the track for an easy win but Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

"We needed to bat around and complete the chase - not quite sure what happened (speaking if the pitch tended to go slow in the second innings), in the games that have been played so far, barring AB de Villiers in the chase, that seems to be telling a tale (of teams struggling in the run-chase)," said Morgan

"We put ourselves in a good position to win today, but then not to win, that's something we need to take care of," he added.

KKR will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. (ANI)







