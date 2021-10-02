IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians are not playing up to their potential, says Rohit Sharma

Sharjah [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that the defending champions are not playing to the potential that they are known for in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



This observation from MI skipper came after Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai by four wickets in their IPL encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians in the post-match presentation said: "We always knew it was going to be a difficult venue. We watched a lot of games and we do understand that it isn't the easiest of the grounds to play and get those runs you want. We came prepared, we knew exactly what to expect from the conditions, we spoke of those as to how we need to go about when we bat. We didn't bat well, we didn't create those partnerships, we always knew that it wasn't a 170-180 wicket, we knew 140 is a par score here."

"We just couldn't get the partnerships going. If your batters are not going to put runs on the board, it's going to be difficult to win games consistently. We have struggled with our batting this season, I personally accept that. But I don't want to take anything away from the guys, we are preparing very well. We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing."

After 10 overs, Delhi Capitals were 65/4 and needed 65 more for the victory. But Mumbai Indians bowlers kept the line tight and made sure the game goes down the wire. Delhi needed 11 in the last two overs and Shreyas and Ashwin made sure the side doesn't suffer any hiccups as the spinner whacked a six on the first ball of the final over to seal the game.

"We just look to play the game we are known to, something's missing in our game. We are not playing to the potential that we are known for, that is something that is missing in the UAE leg. Hopefully, in the next two games we can come out and play the way we are known for," he added. (ANI)