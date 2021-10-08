IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians defeat SRH but fail to qualify for playoffs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8 (ANI): An all-round bowling effort from Mumbai Indians ensured the team ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign with a 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.



Mumbai Indians had to win by 171 runs to displace KKR from the fourth spot in the points table and qualify for the playoffs but Jason Roy gave SRH a firing start and denied the Rohit Sharma-led side the chance.

SRH's stand-in skipper Manish smashed fifty from 30 balls but ran out of partners as Mumbai Indians clinched the match.

Chasing 236, SRH got off to a flying start as Jason Roy dashed Mumbai Indians' slim qualification hopes. Jason and Abhishek Sharma put on a 64-run stand for the first wicket.

Trent Boult removed Jason while James Neesham dismissed Abhishek Sharma to reduce SRH to 79/2. Skipper Manish Pandey kept smashing boundaries at regular intervals but didn't find any support from the other end.

Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan all failed to leave a mark as SRH lost wickets at regular intervals.

Priyam Garg did try to develop a partnership with Manish but Jasprit Bumrah removed the batsman in the 16th over.

In the end, SRH fell 43 runs short of the target as Mumbai Indians won their final game of IPL 2021.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2021 while Suryakumar Yadav slammed 82 as Mumbai Indians scored 235/9 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 235/9 (Ishan Kishan 84, Suryakumar Yadav 82; Jason Holder 4-52) vs SRH 193/8 (Manish Pandey 69*, Priyam Garg 29; James Neesham 2-28) (ANI)

