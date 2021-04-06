IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians scout, wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More test positive for COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Days before the opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians' scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19.



The former Indian cricketer is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated as per the health guidelines issued by BCCI.

"Mumbai Indians' scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated," the defending IPL champions said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols," it added.

Earlier in the day, ANI reported that two ground staff members and one plumber tested positive for coronavirus at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday confirmed the development. It has also come to the fore that in order to conduct the IPL safely at the Wankhede, the groundstaff members would not be travelling and they will be staying in the stadium itself.

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel, and KKR's Nitish Rana are the three players to have tested positive for Covid-19. However, Nitish has now recovered and he has also started training along with the KKR squad. (ANI)

