IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss against Punjab Kings, opt to bowl

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday.



Speaking at the toss, Rohit said:"We'll look to bowl first. Just a team plan, nothing specific. It's a good pitch to bat on, so pretty simple actually. As a team we do understand where we stand at the moment and we also understand that we haven't played to the best of our potential. We know where we've made mistakes and hopefully, we can correct it tonight. Because of where we stand at the moment, we have had to make some difficult changes which we didn't want to do. A couple of changes: Ishan goes out and Tiwary comes in and NCN comes in for Milne."

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said: "I was a bit confused at the toss. Don't mind batting first and we need to assess what a good total would be. Not much to fix, it's important to realize that we are a team that has capitalized on good starts. We haven't handled pressure really well. But when our backs are against the wall, we have done really well. We need to be a bit brave and trust our instincts. We need to trust our basics and not worry about the results. Just one change: Mayank has a stiff back and so he misses out. Mandeep Singh comes in."

Playing XI: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. (ANI)

