IPL 2021: Mumbai restrict RCB to 165/6, Kohli, Maxwell hit fifties

Indians' seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult made a strong comeback in the final two overs in which they took three wickets including that of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers and allowed just nine runs. RCB would be feeling that they are 10-15 runs short on this track at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Dubai, Sep 26 (IANS) It seemed as if Royal Challengers Bangalore would get to something around 180 but three quick wickets helped Mumbai Indian restrict the Virat Kohli-led side to 165 for six in the 39th match of the IPL 2021 here on Sunday.

RCB captain Virat Kohli scored 51, while Maxwell smashed 56 runs off 37 balls to propel RCB to their total. For Mumbai, Bumrah bagged 3/36 and one wicket each to Rahul Chahar, Boult, and Adam Milne.

Virat and Maxwell were a treat to watch tonight. They thrashed Mumbai bowlers all over the ground. The Powerplay of the first innings was very eventful. Kohli got an early lifeline on the second ball courtesy of a Rahul Chahar dropped catch. Kohli flicked Trent Boult off his pads to the long leg boundary. Chahar leaped high to grab it but all in vain as he tipped it over the bar.

However, in the very second over of the innings, Jasprit Bumrah did his magic and dismissed in-form batsman Devdutt Paddikal for a duck. Coming from over the wicket, he got the ball to angle away sharply and Devdutt's nervous poke at it cost him as he nicked it to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Srikar Bharat then joined the skipper. Kohli then took the attack to the opposition with a flurry of boundaries and in the process, he became the first Indian to cross 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. O'erall, he's the fifth batter.

Milne was brought in after the fourth over. And he received a warm welcome from Kohli. First, the Indian skipper drove him through extra cover for four. Next ball, he stayed put in his crease and smacked the over-pitched delivery over the long-on boundary.

Bharat, too, joined the party as Rahul Chahar bowled a little fuller and the batsman pulled it for the maximum to help RCB cross the 50-run mark in seven overs. When both the batsmen were tormenting the Mumbai bowlers, Rahul Chahar got the much-needed breakthrough for the men-in-blue. Bharat went for the slog over long-on but failed to generate enough power on it and SKY took a fine catch near the boundary.

Then came Glenn Maxwell. The duo continued the onslaught as RCB crossed the 100-run mark in the 13th over. However, Kohli's superb innings came to an end in the 16th over. A short of a length from Adam Milne and Kohli charged down the track in a bid to pull him. He rushed into the shot and ended up top-edging it. Anukul, the substitute fielder, took the catch.

Maxwell's masterclass ended on 56 with a low full-toss from Bumrah. The Mumbai pacer struck again and got AB Devilliers out. That proved a great over for Mumbai Indians to make a comeback in the match.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 165/6 (Glen Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3-36, Trent Boult 1-17) vs Mumbai Indians.

