IPL 2021: Mumbai win toss and elect to bowl first against Punjab

Abu Dhabi, Sep 28 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 42 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Sharma said that Saurabh Tiwary and Nathan Coulter-Nile are coming in for Ishan Kishan and Adam Milne in the playing eleven. "It's a good pitch to bat on, so pretty simple actually. As a team we do understand where we stand at the moment and we also understand that we haven't played to the best of our potential. We know where we've made mistakes and hopefully we can correct it tonight."