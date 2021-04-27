IPL 2021: Natarajan undergoes knee surgery, says 'looking forward to coming back stronger'

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan has undergone knee surgery.



Natarajan was ruled out from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League due to a knee injury. The pacer thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), surgeons, and doctors for the things they did for the cricketer.

"Today, I underwent knee surgery - and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I'm grateful to #bcci and to all that have wished well for me," Natarajan said in an Instagram post.

The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time but the fast bowler is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter.

"The road back to the 22 yards is long. But I have taken the most crucial step today. Looking forward to coming back - stronger and fitter than ever before. Thanks to all of you for your support, blessings and good wishes," said Natarajan.

BCCI wished him a speedy recovery and said Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. SRH too wished him a speedy recovery.

"Wish you a speedy recovery @Natarajan_91. We want to see you back on the field soon," BCCI tweeted.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets.

SRH is at the eight spot in the points table with just two points from five matches. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)