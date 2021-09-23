IPL 2021: Need to give DC credit, they have some world-class bowlers, says Bayliss

Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): After stumbling to an eight-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss said that the Rishabh Pant-led side was too good for his team on the day.



Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played unbeaten knocks of 47 and 35 runs respectively as Delhi Capitals chased down the target of 135 with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare. With this defeat, SunRisers continues to remain at the bottom spot in the points table.

"Williamson is one of the world's best batters. Even the best batters in the world are not perfect, sometimes they can have an off day. Look, you have to give DC bowlers credit, they bowled well. They have some world-class bowlers and upfront, they are very fast bowlers. They had a good day and we did not, that's the game of cricket," said Bayliss during a virtual post-match press conference.

Talking about T Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19, Bayliss said: "DC played way too well for us tonight, Natarajan was going to play, but these guys are professional players, and every time there is an injury before the match, you have to make a replacement, all of the players were used to that but yeah, I hope Natarajan gets over COVID-19 pretty quickly."

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took five wickets among themselves as SunRisers was restricted to 134/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Kane Williamson's side, Abdul Samad top-scored with a knock of 28 runs.

"Sometimes low-scoring matches can be very exciting. It depends on whether both teams are scoring low scores. Our guys in the field stuck at it the best we could. The wickets did not come, so it put us under pressure. But the effort our guys put in was nothing to complain about. On another day, when we score more runs, and the pressure we put in the field will help us take wickets," said Bayliss.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next lock horns against Punjab Kings on Saturday. (ANI)

