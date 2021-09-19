IPL 2021: One of my top innings, says Gaikwad on 88-knock against MI

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad rated his 88 run knock against Mumbai Indians on Sunday as one of his top innings.



Gaikwad's knock propelled the team in the yellow as they defeated the defending champions by 20 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Obviously one of my top innings till now. With the pressure of early wickets and with the seniors in the dressing room, I just had to grind and get the team to 130, 140 and then 150 was possible," Gaikwad who was adjudged man of the match in the post-match presentation said.

"When Mahi bhai [brother] is around and with the CSK management, once they back you, you don't have to think much. The SL tour and the preparation coming here did help too. Initially the ball was seaming and swinging so I had to take my chance against the spinners. Jaddu just came in and I had to take my chance and it came off well. Quinton was taking charge, and my drop at that stage could have been crucial, but luckily Deepak got him out soon after," he added.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets and Deepak Chahar took two. For Mumbai Indians, Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer after playing a knock of 50 runs. With this win, Chennai Super Kings went to the top of the IPL table while Mumbai is now in danger of falling outside the top 4 if they get on a losing streak. (ANI)

