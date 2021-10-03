IPL 2021: Our batting has let us down, says KL Rahul

Sharjah, Oct 3 (IANS) Following their six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Sunday, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul said his team missed a hitter in the middle order who could have scored quick runs for them.

"If I have to be honest, our batting has let us down. I'll be lying if I say it doesn't play on my mind that I play a role that the team demands. It's not something that I enjoy, but when you lead the team, you have to accept the responsibility. In T20, the top two or three do score a bulk of the runs.