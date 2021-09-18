IPL 2021: Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, says DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, who attended his first training session with the team on Friday ahead of the second half of the IPL 2021, has expressed his excitement on meeting his teammates after completing his quarantine period.



"It's really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It's been great meeting the teammates here in training," he said.

Pant added that he is currently focussing on getting used to the conditions in the UAE, "It's pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But, it still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. I'm just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatised to the conditions in 2-3 days."

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that the team will look to continue its brilliant performance from the first half of the IPL season. Delhi Capitals is currently at the top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches.

"Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year," said Pant.

Delhi Capitals is set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday with the IPL getting underway with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the first game post resumption. (ANI)

