IPL 2021 'oxygen' to spectators in cricket tragic country

The country is suffering. The novel coronavirus pandemic situation is getting bad to worse for one of the most populated country i.e. India. It is so bad that citizens are gasping for breath with the supply of oxygen in the country being at a critical stage. To make it even worse, the availability of beds in hospitals, are not as much as the requirement which has costed ample of lives.

Twitter is abuzz. It has become a platform where citizens are taking responsibility to help one another in need of critical equipments to fight the dreaded virus. However, the citizens have also time and again criticised the government and pulled up the Indian cricketers, for continuing to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 despite the grim situation.

Now consider the case of Bhutan, as reported by Hindustan Times, "captains, batters, bowlers, all-rounders, coaches, staff became nurses, guards, street wardens and caterers. At checkposts, they kept an eye on trucks, drivers, cleaners and materials going in and out of the area. They turned cooks for volunteers; they were porters carrying food supplies; they were night patrol".

There is no doubt that 'humanity' can save humans in a situation where even the politicians and cricketers alike are riding a tiger. It is easier to point fingers at them than to change one's mentality about the situation and adapt to it.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, on his 48th birthday, shared a video message on Twitter to insist those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma which can help others to recover faster. It is such messages which lifts up the mood of the nation and while the country remains in a critical state, the IPL, at least for the niche audience is acting as a tournament to boost their morale.

The lucrative tournament is played in a situation where most of the states are under lockdown or curfew situation. But in a cricket tragic nation like India, where the sport is considered as a religion by many, like Tendulkar is 'God' -- IPL comes as a sigh of relief -- to keep many away from the discussion of the plight of the country (at least during the hours of play).

Moreover, a sport brings joy and enthusiasm to the lives of people, and cuts them off from any tragic situation. It is always to convenient to criticize but if taken with the right mindset, even an IPL match played in the Covid-19 ward, can boost the morale of those infected. The tournament can be seen as catalyst to cheer up the citizens and keep them away from any wrong thoughts. It adds to the list of nurses and doctors, our Covid-19 warriors, dancing and singing to keep the morales of the patient high.

Whatever the situation, positivity, remains the key to fightback.