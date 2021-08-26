IPL 2021: Pandya brothers join Mumbai Indians camp in UAE

Sharing a picture of the brothers on social media, the franchisee wrote, "Humare Pandya brothers aa gaye (Our Pandya brothers have arrived)."

Abu Dhabi, Aug 26 (IANS) Krunal and Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounders of Mumbai Indians have joined the team camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. The defending champions had already begun practising in UAE's capital from August 20.

They also shared a video of the brothers arriving at the team hotel to join the franchise and were seen blowing flying kisses on camera. The franchise also posted a reaction video of the brothers linking up with the Mumbai Indians in the UAE.

"Yes, we have good memories from last time. We were the champions. So I guess that's that. The second phase will now begin and let's make it three in a row," said Krunal.

"Very nice. We are feeling great. We know that it will be the same routine which we had last time. We look forward to a great season and hope to win. Not hope. We will get the third, and the World Cup," affirmed Hardik.

Hardik had a poor run in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. He made just 52 runs in seven matches, averaging just 8.66 with a strike rate of 118.18, and did not bowl a single ball.

Krunal scored 100 runs in seven matches, averaging 16.66 with a strike rate of 131.57. He picked up three wickets with his left-arm spin at an economy rate of 7.52.

Mumbai Indians will begin the second leg of their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19. The five-time champions are ranked fourth in the table with eight points inclusive of four wins and three losses from seven matches.

--IANS

nr/bsk