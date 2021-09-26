IPL 2021 'perfect platform' resolves issues ahead of T20 World Cup

MS Dhoni 'guiding' his team to victory, Virat Kohli 'winning' crucial matches as captain, Rohit Sharma 'scoring' effortlessly and Ravindra Jadeja almost 'playing' the role of a finisher were some of the delightful sights on display at the double-header Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

But the matches also exposed certain areas that need to be addressed in the run up to the 2021 T20 World Cup to be played, at the same venue, in UAE. And there could not be a better platform for the players participating in the lucrative tournament to learn, understand how the pitches behave, pick up the weaknesses of the opponents and resolve their own issues ahead of the marquee ICC tournament.

It was heartening to watch RCB and team India captain Virat Kohli, consoling Ishan Kishan, after the match as the rising wicket-keeper batsman could only manage to score nine runs and his poor run of form continued. He had notched up the scores of 14 and 11 in the previous matches and had also struggled in the white-ball series' against Sri Lanka.

It is also clear that Mumbai Indians' are managing all-rounder Hardik Pandya as per the need of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting in October. He has, thus, not been utilized as a bowler by the franchise but has also opened up concerns with his form with the bat. The Baroda-player has hardly managed to go past 20 runs in an innings while featuring in at least his last eight matches across formats.

Therefore, the remainder of the tournament will be extremely crucial for the players to find their rhythm and carry it forward to the T20 World Cup. It is, here, at the IPL 2021 that these players can not just take guidance from their seniors but also some of the legends of the game sitting in the dugout as coaches.

