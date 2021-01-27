IPL 2021 player auction on Feb 18 in Chennai

New Delhi: The player auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will take place on February 18 in Chennai.

IPL confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle: "IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February. Venue: Chennai."

As many as 139 players have been retained by the eight IPL franchises whereas 57 players have been released from their existing squads. Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained the most number of players -- 22 -- while Royal Challengers Bangalore have only 12 players in the squad.