IPL 2021: Players have taken up more responsibility this year, says Dhoni

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni feels that players are taking more responsibility this season after registering their fifth consecutive win of the season.



CSK reached the top of the points table with a seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. CSK has 10 points in their six games so far.



A late onslaught from Kane Williamson (26*) and fifties from Manish Pandey (61) and Warner guided SRH to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad's blistering 75-run knock and a fifty from Faf du Plessis (56) helped CSK to chase the target with nine balls to spare.

"The batting performance was superb, but that doesn't mean the bowling was not good. It was a surprisingly good Delhi wicket, there was no dew. Brilliant opening partnership. I think addressing the problem [what's been different for CSK this year?] The earlier you settle the issue, the better it is. The fact was 5-6 months we were out of cricket last year and that also makes it difficult. Longer quarantine and quite a lot of factors. If I have to sum it up, the players have taken up more responsibility this year," Dhoni said after the match.

"If you see for the last 8-10 years, we have not changed players from the squad. We also appreciate the players who don't get the chance. Try to have faith and when you get an opportunity, you need to be ready for it. Keeping the dressing-room atmosphere healthy is important. We need to give extra credit to the players who are not playing," he added.

Chasing 172, Gaikwad and Du Plessis gave a flying start to CSK. The openers showed their intentions from the beginning of the run-chase.

Both the openers started taking on SRH bowlers and smashed them all around the park. The duo added 54 runs in the Powerplay overs. The openers continued the carnage and went on to take the side to the three-figure mark in the 11th over.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis completed his fifty off 32 balls. In the 12th over, Gaikwad also smashed his fifth IPL half-century. The 129-run opening partnership was put to an end by Rashid Khan in the 13th over as he dismissed bowled out Gaikwad after scoring 75 off 44. His knock was studded with 12 fours.

Rashid in his last over gave a double blow to CSK as he picked Du Plessis (56) and Moeen Ali (15) on successive balls. Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina remained unbeaten on seven and 17 runs respectively as CSK won the game with nine balls to spare.

For SRH, Rashid returned with the figures of 3-36 in his four overs.

CSK will next play against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. (ANI)

