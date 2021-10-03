IPL 2021: Playoff qualification should give RCB motivation to play more fearlessly, says Kohli

Sharjah [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was elated after his team qualified for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Glenn Maxwell firing fifty was followed by a spirited bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, RCB has qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2021 while for PBKS, qualification is out of their hands if KKR beat SRH later in the evening, as the men in purple and gold will hold the keys.

Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation shed light on booking qualifications "Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven't done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us the motivation to play even more fearlessly."

"When you don't have any wickets on the scoreboard, you can take more risks, which myself and Dev have to. 15-20 runs on this ground can be crucial. We have to plug those areas. As a side, we have had an endeavour to improve, whether in losses or wins."

"We knew the wicket would get slower and slower. KL and Mayank batted really well, but we knew we were just two wickets from coming back into the game. The resurgence of Siraj, ever since he has done well in Test cricket. Harshal's inclusion has been outstanding. Yuzi has chipped in, as has Shahbaz. Garton has come in. If the players don't step up, then the campaign goes off track," added Virat.

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets while Shahbaz Ahmed and George Garton returned with one piece. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul scored innings of 57 and 39 respectively for Punjab. (ANI)

