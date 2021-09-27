IPL 2021 playoffs: Mumbai Indians not 'out' yet! Still have a chance

The defending champions have now slipped to the seventh spot in the tally with 8 points in ten matches following their crushing defeat on Sunday. At the end of the first leg of the IPL 2021 season, Mumbai were at the fourth position but after the disappointments in the second phase, three successive defeats, their road to the play-offs has become very difficult. But it is not over yet!

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Ever since Mumbai Indians suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL game in Dubai, questions are arising in everyone's mind -- 'is it end of road for Rohit Sharma-led side?' or 'do they still have a chance to qualify'?

Now only four matches are left to play for them. While things look bleak at the moment, one can never count out Mumbai Indians, who have time and again shown their ability to arrest their slide and bounce back.

If Mumbai manage to win four out of four, their total will go up to 16 (points), which should ideally give them the fourth and final slot in the playoffs. However, it will not be that easy as they will have to battle it out against strong Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad to do so.

And if the men-in-blue win just three out of four matches, then also they can qualify. But at 14 points, they will have to depend on other results. For the record, MI also have the worst Net Run Rate among the teams battling for spots in the the playoffs.

But ending up with lesser than 14 points will result in Mumbai's exit from the league, marking the first time since 2018 that the team failed to reach the playoffs.

IPL 2021 Teams Points Table

No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR

1 CSK 10 8 2 0 16 +1.069

2 Delhi Capitals 10 8 2 0 16 +0.711

3 RCB 10 6 4 0 12 -0.359

4 KKR 10 4 6 0 8 +0.322

5 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 8 -0.271

6 Rajasthan Royals 9 4 5 0 8 -0.319

7 Mumbai Indians 10 4 6 0 8 -0.551

8 SRH 9 1 8 0 2 -0.637

--IANS

cs/bsk