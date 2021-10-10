IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw, Pant smash fifties as Delhi Capitals post 172 against CSK in Qualifier 1

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Prithvi Shaw's stylish fifty and skipper Rishabh Pant late half-century helped Delhi Capitals post 172/5 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.



Delhi Capitals were 80/4 in the 11th before Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stitched an 83-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive the innings. In the last three overs, Delhi Capitals scored 31 runs to get over the 170-run mark

Put in to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start as Prithvi Shaw helped the side reach 36 in three overs.

Josh Hazlewood removed Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer in the fourth and sixth over respectively but that didn't dent Shaw's hopes as he kept smashing boundaries at regular intervals.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni also dropped Shaw when he was on 42. Meanwhile, Axar Patel was sent to bat at number four but he failed to leave a mark.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Shaw in the 11th over (80/4) after he smashed a well made fifty. From there on, Pant and Hetmyer started building Delhi Capitals innings as the duo played risk-free shots.

The duo stitched an 83-run stand for the fifth wicket to help Delhi Capitals revive their innings. The side scored 172 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172/5 (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51; Josh Hazlewood 4-29) vs CSK. (ANI)