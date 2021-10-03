IPL 2021: Punjab Kings baffled as 3rd umpire overlooks spike to rule Padikkal not out

Sharjah [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal got a reprieve in the ongoing match against Punjab Kings when the third umpire gave him not out despite there being a spike on the ultra edge.



The incident occurred in the eighth over where Padikkal while reversing got a slight edge on the ball and was given not out. When Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul reviewed, the third umpire chose to stick with the onfield call.

However, Padikkal wasn't able to make the most of the reprieve as Moises Henriques dimissed him in the 12th over.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris was clearly not impressed with the third umpire's decision.

"Sack the 3rd umpire immediately#SelectDugout.What a joke!" Styris tweeted.

Even Punjab Kings were also taken aback by the decision

"Whaaaaaaaaaat? Ultra Edge showed a spike but the third umpire feels otherwise," Punjab Kings tweeted.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell firing fifty helped RCB post 164/7 against Punjab Kings.

Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start as skipper Virat Kohli and Padikkal scored 55 runs in the first six overs.

However, Henriques staged the Punjab Kings comeback when he dimissed RCB's top order. The Australian all-rounder took back to back wickets as he dismissed Kohli and Dan Christian and then came back to remove Padikkal in the 12th over.

Maxwell and AB de Villiers then rebuilt RCB innings as the duo stitched a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket. Maxwell completed his fifty in 29 balls before Sarfaraz Khan ran De Villers out.

In the last 12 balls, RCB scored 24 runs to reach 164/7 in the allotted 20 overs. (ANI)

