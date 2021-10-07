IPL 2021: Punjab Kings beat CSK by 6 wickets

Dubai, Oct 7 (IANS) Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the 53rd match of the IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

With this win, PBKS still have an outside chance of advancing to the playoffs.

A hard-earned fifty by Faf du Plessis (76 off 55) took Chennai Super Kings to 134/6 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings were excellent with the ball and Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Chris Jordan (2/20) were the main wicket-takers for them.