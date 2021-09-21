IPL 2021: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their opening encounter of the second leg of the IPL 2021 here on Tuesday.

"It's good to be back in Dubai. Lot of guys were playing international cricket, but we are all professionals and have done our best to prepare. Pooran, Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen. Markram will bat No. 3, unfortunately Chris Gayle misses out," Rahul said after the toss.