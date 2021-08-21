IPL 2021: Punjab Kings rope in Australia bowler Nathan Ellis

Chandigarh (Punjab) (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Punjab Kings on Friday announced the signing of Australia pacer Nathan Ellis for the UAE leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



"Hi everyone, I'm super excited to be joining Punjab Kings for the 2021 IPL resumption in the UAE. Few more days of quarantine for me then I'll be ready to go," Ellis said in a video posted by Punjab Kings.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians and CSK have reached UAE for the IPL 2021. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league. (ANI)

