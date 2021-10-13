IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: KKR win toss, opt to bowl against DC

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 13th, 2021, 19:35:02hrs
KKR captain Eoin Morgan and DC skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ IPL Twitter)

Sharjah [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

At the time of the toss, KKR skipper Morgan said: "We are going to bowl first. It's worked. We have kept the same side. Guys know their role. The mindset in the second leg has been spot-on."
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said: "We would have bowled first also. We needed an extra batsman, so Stoinis is in. Tom Curran is out."
Delhi Capitals had lost its Qualifier 1 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while KKR defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.
Playing XI: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

