IPL 2021: Rabada's form a concern for Delhi Capitals, feels Lara

Rabada was an exceptional performer for Delhi in the last edition of the tournament with 30 wickets in 17 matches. However, he has been off-colour in the ongoing season of IPL, picking 13 wickets in 14 matches.

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara feels pacer Kagiso Rabada's form is a concern for Delhi Capitals, ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

"Yes (his form is a concern for Delhi), he is an exceptional talent," Brian Lara said on Star Sports' 'Select Dugout'.

"He played a very big part in them getting to the finals, he got a lot of wickets in the middle and back end overs with slower balls and that has not been happening for him off late," he added.

According to Lara, another S African pacer Nortje has done a terrific job for Delhi but the franchise will love to see Rabada back in form.

"So, yeah, when you got Anrich Nortje doing the business upfront, you want a world-class bowler who can do what he did in the previous tournaments, which he hasn't," the former Windies batsman said.

"And this has caused him a little bit of anxiousness. I suppose Delhi Capital will love to see Rabada back in form," he added.

Delhi Capitals, who had reached their maiden finals last season, will face two time champions KKR in the second qualifier. The winner of Qualifier 2 will face Chennai Super Kings in the final.

