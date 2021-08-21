IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals signs Glenn Phillips as first replacement player

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced the signing of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, who will be joining the Royals squad for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from September 19, 2021. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is currently part of the Barbados Royals franchise in the CPL.



New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter is the Royals' first replacement player signing for the remaining IPL 2021 season. "Here we go confirmed! See you soon in Pink, Glenn. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Phillips,24, represents Auckland in New Zealand's domestic cricket, and made his international debut for New Zealand during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017.

The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70, and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In the 2016-17 Super Smash he was the tournament's leading scorer with 369 runs, including an innings of 116 off 57 balls.

Meanwhile, English cricketers Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler will not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021. The franchise wished Jofra Archer good health and a swift recovery, and Jos Buttler and his wife Louise a happy, healthy second baby.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at number 5 position after managing three wins and six points from seven matches. The team will be facing Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. In their last match before the series had got postponed, Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs. (ANI)

