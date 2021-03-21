IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals waiting to hear on Archer from ECB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (ANI): With Jofra Archer's elbow a point of debate in recent times, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals is waiting to hear from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on whether the pacer will join the team post the India-England ODI series or his arrival into the camp will be a delayed one.



Speaking to ANI, an RR official said that they are yet to hear on Archer's status and a call will be taken on the future plan of action after that.

"We are waiting for official communication from ECB," the RR official said.

After the final T20I against India, England skipper Eoin Morgan had said: "We're not quite sure yet. We're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up. He's clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention, so it'll be over to our medical team to make a decision and hopefully the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term."

"I think it's rare when a bowler isn't managing pain - what they do is a tough job and if you ask any of them, are they ever pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say yes. Most of our bowlers are normally carrying niggles but certainly Jofra's situation has definitely got worse, so it does need attention," he had added.

In the fifth T20I, India secured a 36-run win against England and with this, the hosts clinched the five-match series by 3-2.

Skipper Virat Kohli and boys displayed a clinical performance in the series decider and England had no answers to what was thrown at them by the hosts.

Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2. Kohli played a knock of 80 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 64 and 32 respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also played a very crucial role in the victory as the bowler conceded just 15 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets. (ANI)

