IPL 2021: Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

Abu Dhabi [India], October 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



In match 47, RR need a win desperately to keep their fading playoff hopes alive, while for CSK, they need a win to cement their place in the top two.

Speaking before the game, RR batsman David Miller said: "We definitely have a chance to qualify if we win our next three games. You are always going to have games where you will regret sometimes, the closer ones. We need to do well in the next three games. It's my second year at Rajasthan and it has really been enjoyable. We have a young side, a lot of local boys who have a lot of potential. Hopefully, we can put the learning and potential onto the field and get going."

CSK all-rounder Sam Curran said: "There hasn't been much change in the actual personnel of the team (2020 vs 2021), but we've gone out there with a brand that's been a bit freer. The batting has really fired this season and the boys are batting really deep in the order and playing with a lot of confidence. The bowling group has been putting in some great performances. There are not many meetings, the meetings that I have had are very productive and very quick, sharp and straight to the point because we all know our roles in team. Hopefully, that can continue for the team."

Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)