IPL 2021: Rana, Karthik guide KKR to 171/6 against CSK

Abu Dhabi, Sep 26 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders scored 44 runs off the last three overs to finish at 171/6 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings in of IPL 2021 encounter here on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Kolkata were 127/5 in 17 overs on a slow track. But cameos from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26 runs off 11 balls) tilted the scales in their favour.