IPL 2021: RCB rope in Garton for pacer Richardson

The left-arm pace bowler, who represents Sussex at domestic level and hasn't represented England so far, has featured in 38 T20s and taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed English fast-bowler George Garton as replacement for Australian pace bowler Kane Richardson for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which resumes on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

As a batsman, Garton has an average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66 although he hasn't scored much. This will be Garton's debut season in IPL.

Garton was RCB's fourth replacement of the season.

The franchise has also signed Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera apart from Singapore's Tim David as replacement players.

Leg-spinner Hasaranga is a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa, who had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Chameera replaced Zampa's country-mate Daniel Sams.

Tim David has come in place of New Zealand's Finn Allen, who will be unavailable since he will be on national duty.

