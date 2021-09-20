IPL 2021: RCB teammates excited as Kohli gears up to play 200th game for franchise

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will play his 200th IPL match for the team when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night.



"The RCB family congratulates Virat on his 200th IPL match and the ones who have seen him from close quarters tell us what makes him special," RCB tweeted.

RCB player AB devilliers congratulating Kohli said, "It's a wonderful achievement and we are very privileged out to be there with you and when you go out there for your 200th game we will celebrate you because you are an absolute legend for this team. We'd also love to tell you that we appreciate everthing you do for this team."

Head coach Mike Hesson said, "On seeing outstanding achievement 200 games to same franchise his loyalty and commitment towards RCB something we are immensely proud to have him here at franchise the one thing that I love to stand out for him is that you always play for the team and you are incredibly selfless the way you operate. All his teammates love his enthusiasm, the willingness to compete and do whatever to win game for RCB."

Mohammed Siraj said, "Youngsters like me always look up to you and feel motivated with your dedication towards the game."

Glen Maxwell said, "It's been a lot of fun playing under him. And to see how much he cares and how he enjoys with the guys has been really good."

Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be part of the RCB squad even though he has decided to step down as captain at the end of this season. (ANI)

