IPL 2021: RCB to fly Kohli, Siraj to UAE on charter flight

The duo will reach Dubai on Sunday morning on a flight arranged by their franchise.

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli and pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, who both represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a charter flight from London.

"Keeping the safety and security of our players as the utmost priority, Royal Challengers Bangalore have arranged a special charter flight for captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj to ensure their safe transit to the UAE," said RCB in a statement on Saturday.

"The players will be flying out at 11.30 PM (UK time) on Saturday and will arrive in Dubai early Sunday morning. Both, Virat and Siraj will undergo 6-day quarantine in Dubai before joining the team bio-secure bubble," added RCB.

The fifth and final Test between India and England, that was scheduled to begin on Friday, was cancelled due to the emergence of a Covid-19 case in the Indian camp.

Assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive a few days after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had tested positive.

