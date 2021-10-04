IPL 2021: RCB want me to do same role I have for Australia, says Maxwell

Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI): Australia batter Glenn Maxwell has revealed that Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) always wanted him to do the same role he has for his country while batting.



Maxwell's knock of 57 runs off just 33 balls helped RCB defeat Punjab Kings by 6 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With this win, Kohli's side sealed its qualification for the playoffs.

"Not much has been different, came at a nice time out to bat, took a bit of time to assess the conditions, got away with the first couple of risks that I took and then started off. A bit of clarity, I think I have been clear in my mind over the last couple of seasons in the IPL as well as professional cricket. I have found a nice bit of rhythm. Batting at 4, sometimes it's not the easiest position to bat - but the openers gave us an ideal set-up, took a bit of time to understand the wicket," Maxwell told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"This is something I have had with Australia for a long period of time (a clarity in the role), this is perhaps why I have had success over there. Coming into RCB, they wanted me to do the same type of role. Really enjoyable to come into the dressing room and not make too many changes. This Sharjah wicket is the toughest to adjust, the ball skidded through, unlike at the other venues where the ball held up and gave you some time to go onto the back-foot. Once you get used to it, the more time you spend, the easier it gets," he added.

Maxwell's firing fifty was followed by a spirited bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS).

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets while Shahbaz Ahmed and George Garton returned with one piece. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul scored innings of 57 and 39 respectively for Punjab.

RCB will next square off against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (ANI)