IPL 2021: RCB's Bharat says winning title for Kohli will be cherry on the cake

Continuing his good form with the bat, KS Bharat smashed an unbeaten 78 off 52 balls to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling 7-wicket victory over table-toppers Delhi Capitals in the 56th match IPL 2021.

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Kona Srikar Bharat on Saturday revealed that Virat Kohli was elated with his last-ball six and said that it will be a cherry on the cake for the team to win the maiden title for Kohli who will be quitting RCB's captaincy after IPL 2021.

With five needed from the last delivery, Bharat held his nerve and smashed a six straight over the head of Avesh Khan, who bowled a wide ball, to chase down DC's target of 165 on Friday.

RCB skipper Kohli was animated after Bharat's six on the last ball and following the game, he hugged the young batsman and told him to relish the moment.

"Virat bhai said 'it was an incredible effort, it is definitely a special moment for you, so enjoy'. He was overwhelmed that the last ball went for a six and we won the game," said Bharat in a virtual press conference organised b" RCB.

"Yes definitely winning the cup and giving Virat Bhai the IPL title will be a cherry on"the cake,"' he added.

The wicket-keeper batsman said that Avesh's wide delivery on the sixth ball of the final over gave him the perfect opportunity to go for the big six in the last delivery.

"I was thinking if I can put the ball over the fence (when six was needed off one ball) and when it was wide it gave us the opportunity to go for the six. Fortunately, it went out of the park," Bharat said.

Talking about the experience of playing under Kohli's captaincy in RCB, Bharat said that is a very big feeling.

"Playing with Virat bhai is a very big feeling. He loves youngsters and encourages them. He works incredibly hard like any other young player in RCB. He is a thorough professional and playing with him gives an element of confidence to us. He is a very friendly guy, he is always there, he is always ready to guide us. I am blessed to be around him," the batsman said.

RCB, who finished the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.

"Our focus has been on one game at a time; it can be any team, any given day, or any ground. So numbers or teams, players, it doesn't matter. What matters the most is, our preparation, our consistency, and intent," Bharat said while speaking about the eliminator against KKR.

Bharat, who plays as a wicket-keeper batsman for the Andhra cricket team in domestic cricket, has improved his T20 game drastically in the last two, three years.

Talking about the change and adjustments, "I basically worked on my game and tried to know what my strengths and weaknesses are. Earlier, I was just playing with the intent to go after everything. But then I re-defined the whole strategy of taking time, working on angles, running between the wickets and other different areas and it did wonders for me."

The young wicket-keeper batsman aims to become a three-format player in the future and is working hard on adding more aspects to his game.

--IANS

avn/bsk