IPL 2021: RCB's middle-order stumbles as they finish on 156/6 against CSK

Sharjah [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli starred with the bat as Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) posted the score of 156/6 in their allotted twenty overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.



Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored innings of 70 and 53 respectively for Banglore. The duo made a 111-run opening stand. But RCB middle-order failed to gain the benefit from the start provided by the openers. For CSK, Shardul Thakur scalped two wickets while Dwayne Bravo returned with three.

Put in to bat first, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal provided a brilliant start to the RCB. The duo played some stunning shots and powered their team to a strong position in the first six overs. After the end of the first powerplay, the RCB score read 55/0.

The pair continued their carnage after providing a rollicking start to the team in Red. In the 12th over of the innings, Devdutt Padikkal raced towards his half-century. The left-hander brought up his sixth IPL half-century off 35 deliveries.

In the very next over, RCB captain Virat Kohli completed his half-century. Dwayne Bravo got the breakthrough for CSK in 14th over after he removed Kohli for 53 (41 balls).

In the 17th over, Shradul Thakur dismissed AB de Villiers and Padikkal on two consecutive deliveries. Padikkal departed for 70 off 50 while ABD made 12.

Tim David's debut with the bat didn't last long as Deepak Chahar removed him in the penultimate over of the innings. Chahar just gave four runs and returned with a wicket in the 19th over.

Bravo then removed Maxwell and Harshal Patel in the last over as RCB finished with 156/6 even after such a good start provided by the openers.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Banglore (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Dwayne Bravo 3-24, Shardul Thakur 2-29) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

